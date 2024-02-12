Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.48 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21B. HTZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -141.51% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.73, which suggests the last value was 8.84% up since then. When we look at Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.77.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Instantly HTZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.07 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.33%, with the 5-day performance at 3.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is -5.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.