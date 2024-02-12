Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 205.23 million Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.04 changed hands at $0.0 or 15.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.13M. GGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -7475.0% off its 52-week high of $3.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Green Giant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.97.
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information
Instantly GGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0624 added 15.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.20%, with the 5-day performance at 25.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -13.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.62% of Green Giant Inc shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.02%. There are 0.01% institutions holding the Green Giant Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 20468.0 GGE shares worth $44212.0.
With 20468.0 shares estimated at $46104.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.