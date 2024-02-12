Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.26M. GRRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1187.5% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.24%, with the 5-day performance at -11.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 78.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.