Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.26M. GRRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1187.5% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Instantly GRRR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.24%, with the 5-day performance at -11.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 78.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Gorilla Technology Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.46% over the past 6 months, a 77.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.90% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares while 11.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.24%. There are 11.76% institutions holding the Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock share, with Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million GRRR shares worth $0.28 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 65361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 41258.0 shares estimated at $76327.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.