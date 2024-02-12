Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 27.43 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at $0.11 or 8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.85% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 20.57% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 added 8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.57%, with the 5-day performance at 11.02% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 236.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.44 days.