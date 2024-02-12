Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) Shares Inclined By 9.68% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.29 or 18.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.11M. GNSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.2% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 17.93% up since then. When we look at Genasys Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.69.

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) trade information

Instantly GNSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0600 added 18.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.23%, with the 5-day performance at 16.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) is 9.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.