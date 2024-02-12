Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) Shares Inclined By 9.68% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.29 or 18.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.11M. GNSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.2% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 17.93% up since then. When we look at Genasys Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.69.
Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) trade information
Instantly GNSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0600 added 18.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.23%, with the 5-day performance at 16.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) is 9.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.
Genasys Inc (GNSS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Genasys Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.78% over the past 6 months, a 46.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.9 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Genasys Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.06 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Genasys Inc earnings to increase by 50.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.