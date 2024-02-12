G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.19 million G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.84M. GTHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.19% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 76.16% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.77.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.00 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.52%, with the 5-day performance at 7.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 32.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.