Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $7.57 changed hands at $0.25 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. ULCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.71% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 57.86% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.58 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.64%, with the 5-day performance at 40.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 45.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.