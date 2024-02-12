Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $7.57 changed hands at $0.25 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. ULCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.71% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 57.86% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information
Instantly ULCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.58 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.64%, with the 5-day performance at 40.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 45.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Frontier Group Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.13% over the past 6 months, a 225.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%.
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares while 102.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.24%. There are 102.61% institutions holding the Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 81.04% of the shares, roughly 178.83 million ULCC shares worth $1.73 billion.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 7.18 million shares worth $34.74 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I. With 5.58 million shares estimated at $53.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $17.76 million.