FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.26 million FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.06 or 3.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $257.07M. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -448.91% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 34.24% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.65.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.60%, with the 5-day performance at 40.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 9.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.