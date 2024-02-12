Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.66 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.88B. FLNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.22% off its 52-week high of $31.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.70, which suggests the last value was 35.13% up since then. When we look at Fluence Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01.

Instantly FLNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.16 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.99%, with the 5-day performance at 22.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 8.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluence Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.25% over the past 6 months, a 118.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluence Energy Inc will rise 118.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $586.91 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Fluence Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $930.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $417.57 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Fluence Energy Inc earnings to increase by 138.36%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.51% of Fluence Energy Inc shares while 64.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.51%. There are 64.72% institutions holding the Fluence Energy Inc stock share, with Siemens Ag the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 31.26% of the shares, roughly 39.74 million FLNC shares worth $901.46 million.

Siemens Pension Trust E.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.83% or 18.85 million shares worth $427.58 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $35.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $28.49 million.