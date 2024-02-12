EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.41 million EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.88M. EZGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2418.18% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.54.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information
Instantly EZGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1144 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.39%, with the 5-day performance at 10.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 7.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.91% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares while 3.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.81%. There are 3.54% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 85800.0 EZGO shares worth $0.14 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 2944.0 shares estimated at $4327.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.