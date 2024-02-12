Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $439.68M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.24% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 72.87% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.63.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

With action 17.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.71%, with the 5-day performance at 17.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -6.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.