Edible Garden AG Inc’s (NASDAQ: EDBL) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83M. EDBL’s current price is a discount, trading about -928.0% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Edible Garden AG Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.34.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5480 added 3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 10.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) is -3.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57310.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.