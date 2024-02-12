Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $24.01 changed hands at $1.28 or 5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. DYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.21% off its 52-week high of $25.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 73.34% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.92 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.53%, with the 5-day performance at 14.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 38.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.