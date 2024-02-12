Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $392.78M. APPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -279.48% off its 52-week high of $14.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 3.9% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.34 subtracted -1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.88%, with the 5-day performance at -24.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) is -34.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.