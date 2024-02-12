Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $194.19M. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.0% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.44.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6250 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) is -9.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.36 days.