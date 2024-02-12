Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $194.19M. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.0% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.44.
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information
Instantly DM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6250 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) is -9.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.36 days.
Desktop Metal Inc (DM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -552.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc earnings to increase by 33.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.00% per year.
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.27% of Desktop Metal Inc shares while 52.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.92%. There are 52.88% institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 23.21 million DM shares worth $41.08 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 22.03 million shares worth $38.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.35 million shares estimated at $13.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $11.75 million.