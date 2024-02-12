D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Shares Inclined By 28.92% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 2.63 million D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.16 or 17.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.61M. QBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.58% off its 52-week high of $3.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 63.3% up since then. When we look at D-Wave Quantum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 added 17.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.85%, with the 5-day performance at 12.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 28.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.