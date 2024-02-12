Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.28 million Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.54M. CYBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.25% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 34.38% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.59.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3550 subtracted -2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.39%, with the 5-day performance at -8.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is -27.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.