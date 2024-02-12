Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Gain 7.73%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.01 or 7.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.91M. CRKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -15069.23% off its 52-week high of $19.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.62.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1350 added 7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.03%, with the 5-day performance at 3.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -7.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.