Could Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 24.3 million Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.82M. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -939.74% off its 52-week high of $8.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 6.41% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.69.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8237 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.22%, with the 5-day performance at -3.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -29.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 106.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.