Could Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $131.74 changing hands around $9.27 or 7.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.99B. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.66% off its 52-week high of $231.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.49, which suggests the last value was 44.22% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84.
Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information
Instantly ENPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 129.70 added 7.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.30%, with the 5-day performance at 34.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 15.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Enphase Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.56% over the past 6 months, a -19.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%.
Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Enphase Energy Inc shares while 81.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.90%. There are 81.31% institutions holding the Enphase Energy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.72% of the shares, roughly 15.98 million ENPH shares worth $2.68 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 14.2 million shares worth $2.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.29 million shares estimated at $717.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $546.51 million.