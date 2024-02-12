Could Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $131.74 changing hands around $9.27 or 7.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.99B. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.66% off its 52-week high of $231.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.49, which suggests the last value was 44.22% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 129.70 added 7.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.30%, with the 5-day performance at 34.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 15.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.