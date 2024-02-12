Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 50.97 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.07 or 27.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11M. CNXA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4275.0% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 56.25% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.90.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Instantly CNXA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5300 added 27.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 46.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.99% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares while 2.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.48%. There are 2.21% institutions holding the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 25463.0 CNXA shares worth $0.23 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 1778.0 shares worth $15717.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.