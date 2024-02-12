Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 50.97 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.07 or 27.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11M. CNXA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4275.0% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 56.25% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.90.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5300 added 27.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 46.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.