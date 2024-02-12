Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $5.88 changed hands at -$0.5 or -7.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $506.39M. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.27% off its 52-week high of $15.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 37.59% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.84.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.62 subtracted -7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing 5-day performance at 22.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is 10.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.