Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 12.15 million Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at $0.45 or 15.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.11M. CIFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.16% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 62.39% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.44 added 15.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.89%, with the 5-day performance at 25.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is -11.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.