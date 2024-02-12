China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.45 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.15M. CJJD’s last price was a discount, traded about -4495.24% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.03.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.32%, with the 5-day performance at 18.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 12.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.