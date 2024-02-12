In the last trading session, 3.45 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.15M. CJJD’s last price was a discount, traded about -4495.24% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.03.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
Instantly CJJD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.32%, with the 5-day performance at 18.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 12.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014 will be $145.4 million.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares while 1.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.76%. There are 1.68% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CJJD shares worth $0.16 million.
Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.16 million shares worth $61916.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 3930.0 shares estimated at $2930.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.