Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.53 changing hands around $2.02 or 16.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $181.33M. PLCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -224.09% off its 52-week high of $47.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.30, which suggests the last value was 42.88% up since then. When we look at Childrens Place Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37.
Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information
Instantly PLCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.08 added 16.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.42%, with the 5-day performance at -27.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is -31.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.
Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Childrens Place Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.79% over the past 6 months, a -662.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Childrens Place Inc will rise 105.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $462.88 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Childrens Place Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $320.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $456.13 million and $338.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.20%.