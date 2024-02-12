Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.53 changing hands around $2.02 or 16.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $181.33M. PLCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -224.09% off its 52-week high of $47.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.30, which suggests the last value was 42.88% up since then. When we look at Childrens Place Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37.

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Instantly PLCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.08 added 16.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.42%, with the 5-day performance at -27.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is -31.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.