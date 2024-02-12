Canoo Inc (GOEV): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 83.99 million Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.78M. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -562.5% off its 52-week high of $1.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 6.25% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 76.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1740 subtracted -5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.74%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -29.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.