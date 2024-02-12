Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.42M. CEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1112.5% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16. When we look at Camber Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1674 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is -13.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.