C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.77 million C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.51M. CISS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16566.67% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at C3is Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.45.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Instantly CISS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1583 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.59%, with the 5-day performance at -22.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) is -73.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.