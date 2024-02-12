Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.03M. BRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -11970.0% off its 52-week high of $12.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.33.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1200 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -19.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.