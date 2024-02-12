Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.73M. BGXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -905.56% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Bright Green Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42.

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Instantly BGXX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2399 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.08%, with the 5-day performance at -15.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) is -40.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.