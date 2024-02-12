Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.73M. BGXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -905.56% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Bright Green Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42.
Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information
Instantly BGXX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2399 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.08%, with the 5-day performance at -15.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) is -40.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.
Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.16% of Bright Green Corp shares while 9.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.18%. There are 9.91% institutions holding the Bright Green Corp stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million BGXX shares worth $0.62 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 3.39 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3.43 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $0.4 million.