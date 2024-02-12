Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.94 million Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $198.52M. BLUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.53% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 14.56% up since then. When we look at Bluebird bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.39.

Instantly BLUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0800 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.36%, with the 5-day performance at 7.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -25.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bluebird bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.53% over the past 6 months, a 46.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bluebird bio Inc will fall -273.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -338.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,027.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.62 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Bluebird bio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62k and $2.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26,706.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 745.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Bluebird bio Inc earnings to increase by 44.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.80% per year.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Bluebird bio Inc shares while 51.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.61%. There are 51.42% institutions holding the Bluebird bio Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 16.36 million BLUE shares worth $53.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 8.79 million shares worth $28.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.88 million shares estimated at $52.34 million under it, the former controlled 12.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $11.15 million.