Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.19 changing hands around $1.3 or 16.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.02B. BTDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.5% off its 52-week high of $14.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 69.86% up since then. When we look at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.97 added 16.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.80%, with the 5-day performance at 32.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 27.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.