BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.9 million BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $291.56M. BBAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.57% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 37.3% up since then. When we look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9100 added 7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.55%, with the 5-day performance at 13.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is -10.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.