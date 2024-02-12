Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.26 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $468.88M. BYND’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.01% off its 52-week high of $22.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.58, which suggests the last value was 23.14% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.45 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.37%, with the 5-day performance at 18.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is -6.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.91 days.