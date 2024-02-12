Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.83M. BTTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -906.25% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2350 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.49%, with the 5-day performance at -19.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -39.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.