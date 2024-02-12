Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $413.90M. BETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -11338.18% off its 52-week high of $62.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 38.18% up since then. When we look at Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.90.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
Instantly BETR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6325 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.52%, with the 5-day performance at -11.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is -19.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.14% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares while 40.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.01%. There are 40.27% institutions holding the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock share, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million BETR shares worth $0.13 million.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 50000.0 shares worth $23950.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 11702.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares.