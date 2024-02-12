Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 81.87 million Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.21 changing hands around $13.1 or 620.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $195.90M. BMR’s last price was a premium, traded about 47.14% off its 52-week high of $8.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 94.02% up since then. When we look at Beamr Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2233.18.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Instantly BMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 862.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.89 added 620.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 948.97%, with the 5-day performance at 862.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 838.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.