Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.42 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.19B. AUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.64% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.70.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information
Instantly AUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.79%, with the 5-day performance at 13.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 4.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.12% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares while 59.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.70%. There are 59.09% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 53.99 million AUR shares worth $158.75 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 45.54 million shares worth $133.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.67 million shares estimated at $101.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $38.66 million.