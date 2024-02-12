Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.42 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.19B. AUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.64% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.70.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.79%, with the 5-day performance at 13.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 4.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.