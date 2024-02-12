Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $201.45M. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.81% off its 52-week high of $1.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 11.9% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4392 subtracted -2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.11%, with the 5-day performance at 11.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -5.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.