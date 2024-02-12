Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.59 million Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.07 or 18.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.98M. ATER’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.58% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 39.53% up since then. When we look at Aterian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03.

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4550 added 18.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.99%, with the 5-day performance at 23.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) is 39.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.3 days.