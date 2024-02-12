ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.86 changing hands around $0.13 or 7.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $308.76M. ATAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.49% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8600 added 7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.91%, with the 5-day performance at 6.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -7.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.