AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.51 million AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.43 changed hands at $0.25 or 7.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $421.20M. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.16% off its 52-week high of $7.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 24.49% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.46 added 7.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.12%, with the 5-day performance at 20.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -30.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.