Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 5.85 million Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0.08 or 30.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02M. IONM’s current price is a discount, trading about -2313.51% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.81.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5171 added 30.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.24%, with the 5-day performance at 42.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 43.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.