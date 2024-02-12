Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 5.85 million Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0.08 or 30.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02M. IONM’s current price is a discount, trading about -2313.51% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.81.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information
Instantly IONM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5171 added 30.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.24%, with the 5-day performance at 42.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 43.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Assure Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -640.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.90%.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Assure Holdings Corp shares while 3.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.08%. There are 3.91% institutions holding the Assure Holdings Corp stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million IONM shares worth $0.13 million.
Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 99314.0 shares worth $94348.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.