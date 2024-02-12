Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.96M. ARQQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -462.26% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 26.42% up since then. When we look at Arqit Quantum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.81%, with the 5-day performance at 23.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 14.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.