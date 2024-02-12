Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.96M. ARQQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -462.26% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 26.42% up since then. When we look at Arqit Quantum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information
Instantly ARQQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.81%, with the 5-day performance at 23.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 14.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Arqit Quantum Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.00% over the past 6 months, a 78.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,791.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $693k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,791.80%.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.62% of Arqit Quantum Inc shares while 13.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.31%. There are 13.30% institutions holding the Arqit Quantum Inc stock share, with Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.96% of the shares, roughly 9.93 million ARQQ shares worth $12.02 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 1.73 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $0.82 million.