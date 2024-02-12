Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 22.14 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $130.74 changing hands around $15.53 or 13.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.42B. ARM’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.18% off its 52-week high of $126.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 64.43% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 78.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 130.00 added 13.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.99%, with the 5-day performance at 78.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 87.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.