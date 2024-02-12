Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 22.14 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $130.74 changing hands around $15.53 or 13.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.42B. ARM’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.18% off its 52-week high of $126.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 64.43% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information
Instantly ARM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 78.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 130.00 added 13.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.99%, with the 5-day performance at 78.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 87.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $843.96 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $837.59 million.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.44% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares while 8.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.13%. There are 8.43% institutions holding the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock share, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ARM shares worth $19.83 million.
Rheos Capital Works Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 46815.0 shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million.