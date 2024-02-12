Are SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 6.43 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70M. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1238.89% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
Instantly SPCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2228 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.46%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -43.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SuperCom Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2024 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd earnings to increase by 118.03%.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 15.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.30% of SuperCom Ltd shares while 8.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.06%. There are 8.21% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million SPCB shares worth $0.36 million.
Ridgewood Investments LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 81632.0 shares worth $34203.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 894.0 shares estimated at $983.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.