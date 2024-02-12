Are SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 6.43 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70M. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1238.89% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2228 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.46%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -43.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.