Are Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.91 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $518.52M. RVNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -542.64% off its 52-week high of $37.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.00, which suggests the last value was 15.4% up since then. When we look at Revance Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.03 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.82%, with the 5-day performance at 15.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) is -6.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.47 days.