Are Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 67.62 million Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $833.49M. NKLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -415.28% off its 52-week high of $3.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.69.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7330 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -7.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 217.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.