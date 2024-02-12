Are Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 12.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.68M. BHIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1130.0% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Benson Hill Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2090 added 12.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.07%, with the 5-day performance at 16.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.81 days.