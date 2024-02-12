Are Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 12.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.68M. BHIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1130.0% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Benson Hill Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31.
Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information
Instantly BHIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2090 added 12.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.07%, with the 5-day performance at 16.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.81 days.
Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Benson Hill Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.90% over the past 6 months, a -12.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%.
Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.74% of Benson Hill Inc shares while 32.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.61%. There are 32.87% institutions holding the Benson Hill Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 17.86 million BHIL shares worth $23.22 million.
Alphabet Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 15.35 million shares worth $19.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.92 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $4.33 million.