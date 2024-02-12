Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.65% during last session. ALTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.68% off its 52-week high of $7.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.15, which suggests the last value was 10.56% up since then. When we look at Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.21.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information
Instantly ALTM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.87%, with the 5-day performance at 7.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is -23.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.65 days.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Arcadium Lithium PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares while 18.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.47%. There are 18.45% institutions holding the Arcadium Lithium PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million ALTM shares worth $13.24 million.
Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 96236.0 shares estimated at $6.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 77353.0 shares worth around $4.9 million.